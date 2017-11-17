Lawsuit: Silver City hired violent cop who later killed ex

National Politics

The family of a woman killed by a Silver City police captain during a violent domestic rampage is suing the town and its police department for failing to stop him from stalking.

The lawsuit, which moved to U.S. District Court in Albuquerque this week, alleges that the Silver City police hired Mark Contreras despite his history of violence. After Contreras was hired, court documents say the police department did little to stop his physical abuse toward his ex-girlfriend, Nikki Bascom, and eventually promoted him to captain.

Authorities say Contreras shot and killed the 31-year-old Bascom then turned the gun on himself in April 2016.

The family is seeking an unspecified amount in damages.

Cody Rogers, an attorney for Silver City, did not immediately return an email from The Associated Press.

