Man who threatened to kill SC Sen Scott over Charlottesville remarks pleads guilty

A Georgia man who was arrested in October for threatening to kill S.C. Sen. Tim Scott pleaded guilty to harassing the congressman Tuesday, according to local media.
Jason Kenneth Bell, 41, admitted to two counts of anonymous telecommunications harassment, The (Charleston) Post and Courier reported.
Bell called Scott's office almost a dozen times during the week of Oct. 23, threatening to kill the Republican senator. According to court documents, Bell was calling to express disapproval of Scott's negative response to President Donald Trump's statements after the deadly rally in Charlottesville.
“Saying that Neo-Nazi and white people are the problem,” Bell allegedly told a staffer over the phone while employing several expletives. “I am going to kill (him).”
Bell was a person of interest to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Capitol Police, with a reputation for threatening members of Congress. The subjects of the calls often had to do with what Bell called the “untruths of black victimization."
One of the counts against Bell had to do with threats made towards Democratic Sen. Chuck Schumer, according to Counton News 2.
Bell faces a maximum sentence of four years in prison and a $500,000 fine.
