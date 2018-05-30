Trump quotes SC's Rep. Gowdy in tweet, adds he wishes he never hired AG Jeff Sessions

In yet another jab at his own Attorney General, President Donald Trump said he wished he picked someone other than Jeff Sessions to serve as the nation's top lawyer.
In a series of Tweets, Trump quoted U.S. Rep. Trey Gowdy from a Wednesday morning CBS interview where the Palmetto politician explained his perspective on the president's disappointment in Sessions.
“I think what the President is doing is expressing frustration that Attorney General Sessions should have shared these reasons for recusal before he took the job, not afterward," Gowdy said, referencing how the former Trump campaign member recused himself from the Russia investigation.
Sessions recused himself in March 2017 from the investigation, which the president often declares is a "witch hunt," because of his involvement with the campaign. The investigation then fell to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who appointed Special Council Robert Mueller.
Trump also quoted Gowdy, tweeting, "If I were the President and I picked someone to be the country’s ... chief law enforcement officer, and they told me later, ‘Oh by the way I’m not going to be able to participate in the most important case in the office,' I would be frustrated too."
Trump ended the series of Tweets saying he wished he picked someone else to serve as Attorney General.
