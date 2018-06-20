This USC alum may help prepare Trump's daily intelligence briefing

President Donald Trump intends to nominate an alumna of the University of South Carolina for a top position at the U.S. Department of State.
Should Congress approve the expected appointment, Ellen McCarthy, who received her undergraduate degree from USC in 1984, will take over as assistant secretary of state for intelligence and research, according to a statement from the White House.
McCarthy would report directly to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Among her most important tasks would be helping prepare intelligence for the President's Daily Briefing, according to the State Department's website. She would also coordinate intelligence among America's diplomats.
Currently, McCarthy is a vice president of intelligence and analytics at Noblis, a nonprofit government contractor.
From 2013 to 2016, McCarthy was the chief operating officer of the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, a Virginia-based military agency that uses aerial images to guide soldiers, help plan security for major events and recover from natural disasters.
