Gowdy: US missile strike in Syria sends message to Middle East

Congressman Trey Gowdy said Friday morning that the U.S. missile strike in Syria sends a message to the Middle East that “our patience has some boundaries.”
President Trump ordered the strike after a chemical weapons attack earlier this week killed dozens, including many women and children.
“If you hurt children with chemical weapons, there’s going to be a response,” Gowdy said after speaking at a symposium on human trafficking in Greenville.
The 4th District Republican said there was a legal and moral justification to limit Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's ability to inflict damage on women and children.
“Assad said he had no more chemical weapons and he lied,” Gowdy said. “He’s a terrible human being.”
Trump, Gowdy said, did everything he could to limit civilian casualties. As for Assad, "I'll let the commander and chief decide how to handle Assad. There has to be a price to pay for that. If he [Assad] doesn't get the message, do it again."
