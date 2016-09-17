The Buzz: Haley hitting the stump

S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley isn’t letting her second-term, lame-duck status keep her off the campaign trail.
The invites have been rolling in for the Lexington Republican to stump for Republicans in other states.
Haley heads to Vermont on Oct. 5 to headline that state’s GOP 2016 Fall Harvest Dinner.
On Oct. 13, Haley will headline a fundraiser in Atlanta for Georgia’s Republican congressmen and women.
Last week, Haley was in the Peach State headlining a fundraiser for GOP women running for Congress.
The $2,500-a-ticket event benefited U.S. Sen. Kelly Ayotte of New Hampshire; Liz Cheney, daughter for former Vice President Dick Cheney; and U.S. Reps. Barbara Comstock of Virginia, Martha McSally of Arizona and Elise Stefanik of New York.
Eric Tanenblatt, one of the largest GOP bundlers in the South and a principal with Dentons, a global law firm headquartered in Atlanta, sent out the invitation to the Friday event.
Haley also hit the road last Wednesday, going to Republican Governors Association meetings in New York City.
Staff writer Jamie Self contributed.
