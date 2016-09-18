Photos: Hillary Clinton at Congressiopnal Black Caucus dinner

Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton accompanied by James Clyburn, D-S.C., right, takes the stage to receive the Phoenix award at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's Phoenix Awards Dinner at the Washington Convention center, in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
Andrew Harnik
AP Photo
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton accompanied by James Clyburn, D-S.C., receives the Phoenix award at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's Phoenix Awards Dinner at the Washington Convention center, in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
Andrew Harnik
AP Photo
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, left, accompanied by James Clyburn, D-S.C., right, receives the Phoenix award at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's Phoenix Awards Dinner at the Washington Convention center, in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
Andrew Harnik
AP Photo
Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., right, motions to the podium for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, left, to speak after receiving a Phoenix award at the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation's Phoenix Awards Dinner at the Washington Convention center, in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2016.
Andrew Harnik
AP Photo