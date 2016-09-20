The Buzz

September 20, 2016 1:46 PM

Donald Trump coming to Charlotte, not South Carolina, for fundraiser

The Buzz

A blog from The State's political team of Cassie Cope, Bristow Marchant, Jamie Self and Avery Wilks.

By Jamie Self

jself@thestate.com

South Carolinians wanting to see and give money to Donald Trump for his presidential campaign will be driving to Charlotte later this month.

The Republican presidential nominee’s campaign was trying to set up a fundraiser in Charleston, but decided to move the event – slated for Sept. 27 – to Charlotte instead, Trump’s S.C. chairman Ed McMullen said.

The decision was an effort to keep fundraising events in battleground states, McMullen said, adding that the event will be a “tribute to Donald Trump from the Carolinas.”

Clinton and Trump trade jabs on terrorism - Election Rewind

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump addressed terrorism on Monday as the investigations continue into the recent bombings in New York and New Jersey. A suspect has since been taken into custody, but each candidate holds a contrasting plan for how to make Ame

Cristina Rayas & Meta Viers McClatchy

McMullen, S.C. Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster, and former S.C. Ports Authority Chairman Bill Stern are serving as Trump’s finance chairmen.

The campaign has not released other details on who is serving on its S.C. finance committee.

McMullen said they have five or six finance co-chairs who have committed to raising at least $100,000 for the candidate and are adding names to the list.

Lindsey Graham On Trump And Clinton

US Senator Lindsey Graham discusses Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton and their impact on South Carolina after the November election.

jself@thestate.com

Jamie Self: 803-771-8658, @jamiemself

Related content

The Buzz

Comments

Videos

SC delegates' view of Katy Perry at the DNC

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos