SC Democrats announce keynote speaker for weekend conference

The CEO of the 2008 and 2016 Democratic National Conventions be the keynote speaker at the S.C. Democratic Party’s annual issues conference this weekend.
The Rev. Leah Daughtry will deliver the main address at the Spratt Issues Conference on Saturday, the party announced Tuesday.
She will speak a day after actor Jeffrey Wright gives the keynote speech at the party’s Jefferson-Jackson Dinner on Friday.
S.C. Democrats also announced the theme for Saturday’s conference: “A New Southern Strategy: Building A State That Works For Everyone.”
