September 29, 2016 12:51 PM

SC Democrats slam GOP congressmen over votes against spending bill

By Avery G. Wilks

awilks@thestate.com

COLUMBIA

Congress avoided a government shutdown on Wednesday by approving a short-term spending bill, but S.C. Democrats are railing against Palmetto State lawmakers who voted against the measure.

The spending bill funds the government until Dec. 9 and includes $1.1 billion to fight the Zika virus.

The party specifically called out GOP U.S. Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott and Republican Reps. Mark Sanford, Jeff Duncan, Trey Gowdy, Mick Mulvaney and Tom Rice for voting against it.

"Make no mistake: If the votes of these Republicans had carried the day, our government would be on the brink of a shutdown and the Zika virus would be on the brink of a U.S. epidemic," the party said in a statement Thursday.

