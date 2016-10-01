S.C. Republicans are hanging their heads, again, because of The Donald.

What’s making them glum now?
Trump tweeted early Friday, encouraging the U.S. public to watch a sex tape, allegedly of former Miss Universe Alicia Machado, who criticized Trump for body shaming her for gaining weight after she won the New York billionaire’s beauty pageant.
The tweet was an attempt to discredit Machado, mentioned by Hillary Clinton in Monday night’s debate as proof Trump is a sexist.
“Did Crooked Hillary help disgusting (check out sex tape and past) Alicia M become a U.S. citizen so she could use her in the debate?” the Trump tweet said.
“I’m very disturbed about it,” said Oran Smith, president of the ultra-socially conservative Palmetto Family Council.
Smith said he was particularly concerned “since only recently was a columnist from the New York Times sounding the alarm to her fellow liberals that pornography was a problem in America.”
Smith was referring to a July column by the Times’ Judith Shulevitz. But, Smith added, liberal university professors and the state of Utah also recognize pornography as a “public health crisis.”
Smith’s point? Porn is something both Republicans and Democrats should be fighting – not inviting Americans to watch.
“And we have the Republican nominee for president telling people to go out and watch a sex tape. ... It’s shocking that we’re this close to an election, and this is where we are, that a whole week has been spent on this matter.”
Asked what he thought about Trump’s tweet, S.C. Republican Party Chairman Matt Moore said, “Both campaigns need to focus on the real issues that people care about. There should be zero discussion of beauty queens and sex tapes. Zero. Voters deserve better.”
Another socially conservative Republican, state Sen. Larry Grooms of Berkeley, said, “Trump should stick with his criticism of his opponent and leave everybody else out of it.”
Grooms added every time Trump goes after someone other than Clinton, “his poll numbers drop. I am no fan of Hillary Clinton, and I do not want to see her elected as pPresident of the United States.”
To Smith and others like him, struggling with accepting Trump’s behavior, bigger questions lie ahead in November’s general election.
Smith said he will not vote for Clinton, but he is unsure whether he will vote for Trump.
Electing Trump would give Republicans back control of the U.S. Supreme Court, he said.
“But is that worth trading for some real problems that we have with the person and the personality? For me it’s a question.”
Cassie Cope contributed. Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
