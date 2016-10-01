Republicans receive endorsements from SC LGBT group

Some Republican legislators received an endorsement last week that they may not have been expecting.
SC Equality, an LGBT advocacy group, endorsed 69 candidates in the November general election for the U.S. Senate, House and the S.C. Legislature – including seven GOP lawmakers, a first for the advocacy group.
The Republicans who received SC Equality’s endorsement are Katie Arrington in House District 94 and James Broderick in House District 121 – both of whom have Democratic opposition for open seats – and state Sens. Paul Campbell, Tom Davis, Greg Gregory, Greg Hembree and Luke Rankin.
“We believe that these candidates are champions we can count on in November – and every day after they all take office,” SC Equality said in a release. “All of these candidates believe as we do that ‘Equal Means Everyone.’ ”
One Republican left off the initial list was Jason Elliott, who will become the state’s first openly gay legislator after he won a GOP primary in Greenville County last June.
Elliott said he was not offended by being left off the list, adding he is neither seeking, nor rejecting, an endorsement.
“I want to treat all South Carolinians the same,” Elliott said, but added, “An issue that’s important to South Carolinians and a vast majority of Republicans, myself included, would be securing religious liberties also. It’s a balancing act.”
In other races, SC Equality’s endorsement was the second of the week for Democrat Tyler Gregg, running in House District 75 against Republican Kirkman Finlay. Gregg also received the first-ever endorsement from Planned Parenthood’s political action committee.
