Trump raises $1.3 million from SC donors Friday, campaign says

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump raised $1.3 million from South Carolina donors during a Friday night fundraiser, his campaign said.
The fundraiser, held in a south Charlotte community, had about 115-120 guests and raised a total of $1.5 million from the Carolinas, Trump’s South Carolina campaign chairman Ed McMullen said.
But the biggest haul came from Palmetto State donors who made up about 90 percent of the people in attendance, he said.
Trump also attended the fundraiser, held at the Longview Country Club in Weddington, N.C., a community not far from Lancaster County and Indian Land in South Carolina.
The campaign settled on the date and site after plans changed for the fundraiser several times.
S.C. Lt. Gov. Henry McMaster, an early Trump endorser, also was in attendance.
