Columbia Mayor Benjamin on Clinton’s possible VP list, hacked email shows

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin made a list of potential vice-presidential picks floated to Hillary Clinton, according to a hacked email released by WikiLeaks Tuesday.
The email is apparently from Clinton’s campaign chairman John Podesta and is one of several WikiLeaks has released recently.
The email from March lists about 40 people making the “first cut” of potential vice-presidential candidates organized into “rough food groups.” The groupings include women, African Americans and Hispanics.
Benjamin is among a list of seven black leaders, including U.S. Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick, and U.S. transportation secretary Anthony Foxx, a former Charlotte mayor.
“I am honored and humbled to have been considered in such august company,” Benjamin said Tuesday when asked about making the list.
“I am encouraged to know the campaign looked at a wide range of leaders that represent our nation’s diversity.”
Benjamin, who was traveling and responded by text, did not immediately answer a question about whether the Clinton campaign had reached out to him about being on the list.
Jamie Self: 803-771-8658, @jamiemself
