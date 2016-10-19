When to watch your SC congressional candidates on ETV

S.C. Educational Television’s first round of interviews with U.S. congressional candidates hit the airwaves at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Here is the current broadcast schedule, though more interviews are expected before the Nov. 8 election.
▪ 7 p.m., Thursday: 7th District candidates Tom Rice, R-Myrtle Beach, and Democrat Mal Hyman
▪ 7:30 p.m., Thursday: 3rd District Democrat Hosea Cleveland, 4th District Democrat Chris Fedalei and 6th District Republican Laura Sterling
▪ 7 p.m. Oct. 27: 1st District candidates Mark Sanford, R-Charleston, and Democrat Dimitri Cherny
▪ 7:30 p.m. Oct. 27: 2nd District candidates Joe Wilson, R-Springdale, Democrat Arik Bjorn and American Party candidate Eddie McCain.
▪ 7 p.m. Nov. 3: 5th District candidates Democrat Fran Person and American Party candidate Rudy Barnes Jr.
▪ 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3: Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Thomas Dixon
