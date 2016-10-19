The Buzz

October 19, 2016 2:21 PM

When to watch your SC congressional candidates on ETV

The Buzz

A blog from The State's political team of Cassie Cope, Bristow Marchant, Jamie Self and Avery Wilks.

By Avery G. Wilks

awilks@thestate.com

COLUMBIA

S.C. Educational Television’s first round of interviews with U.S. congressional candidates hit the airwaves at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Here is the current broadcast schedule, though more interviews are expected before the Nov. 8 election.

▪  7 p.m., Thursday: 7th District candidates Tom Rice, R-Myrtle Beach, and Democrat Mal Hyman

▪  7:30 p.m., Thursday: 3rd District Democrat Hosea Cleveland, 4th District Democrat Chris Fedalei and 6th District Republican Laura Sterling

▪  7 p.m. Oct. 27: 1st District candidates Mark Sanford, R-Charleston, and Democrat Dimitri Cherny

▪  7:30 p.m. Oct. 27: 2nd District candidates Joe Wilson, R-Springdale, Democrat Arik Bjorn and American Party candidate Eddie McCain.

▪  7 p.m. Nov. 3: 5th District candidates Democrat Fran Person and American Party candidate Rudy Barnes Jr.

▪  7:30 p.m. Nov. 3: Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Thomas Dixon

Avery G. Wilks: 803-771-8362, @averygwilks

Related content

The Buzz

Comments

Videos

Gov. Nikki Haley on challenges, pain and resilience in South Carolina

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos