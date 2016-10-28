Democrats release details of Vice President Biden’s SC stops

Vice President Joe Biden will appear next Tuesday at “Get Out the Vote” events at Morris College in Sumter and at the AME Zion Transformation Center in Rock Hill.
The Democrat will headline the events with U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn of Columbia, 5th District candidate Fran Person, and other Democratic leaders and candidates.
The Sumter event starts at 8 a.m. at Morris College on 100 West College St.
Biden will appear at the Rock Hill event at 1:30 p.m. at the center on 745 Saluda St.
The timing of Biden’s visit – a week before the Nov. 8 election – indicates Democrats think the S.C. vote could be closer than expected. Recent polls have shown GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump leading in South Carolina by anywhere from 2 to 15 percentage points.
