November 1, 2016 3:43 PM

Take a look at your local ballot races early

By Tim Flach and Clif LeBlanc

You must have registered to vote at least 30 days before the Nov. 8 ballot.

Bring identification to the polling place, such as your driver’s license.

Polls will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m., although you may vote absentee through Monday at local election offices,

For more information, go to scvotes.org or call elections offices at (803) 576-2240 in Richland County and (803) 785-8361 in Lexington County.

REGISTERED VOTERS

Richland County: 251,729

Lexington County: 178,761

VOTING MACHINES

Richland County: 1,022, with 50 in reserve

Lexington County: 650, with 10 in reserve

POLL WORKERS

Richland County: 1,022

Lexington County: 700

PRECINCTS

Richland County: 143 after 25 added in 2014

Lexington County: 96

S.C. Electoral College representatives

In the Palmetto State, whoever wins the presidential election will send that party’s “electors” – bound by the will of voters – to represent them to the 538-member national Electoral College.

If Donald Trump carries South Carolina, Republican electors are Glenn McCall, Matt Moore, Terry Hardesty, Jim Ulmer, Brenda Bedenbaugh, Bill Conley, Shery Smith, Moye Graham and Jerry Rovner.

If Hillary Clinton carries the state, Democratic electors are Jaime Harrison, Kaye Koonce, Katie Catalon, Don Fowler, Sheila McDaniel, Dick Riley, Debbie Gudenas, Clay Middleton and Sara Lisenby.

On the local ballot

Contested races in Richland and Lexington counties:

U.S. House

2nd District (Lexington, Aiken, Barnwell and portions of Richland and Orangeburg):

Republican Joe Wilson (i), Democrat Arik Bjorn and Eddie McCain of the American Party

5th District (Fairfield, Kershaw, Lee, Lancaster, Chester, York, Cherokee, Union and portions of Sumter, Newberry and Spartanburg counties):

Republican Mick Mulvaney (i), Democrat Fran Person, and Rudy Barnes of the American Party

6th District (Calhoun, Williamsburg, Colleton, Bamberg, Allendale, Hampton, Jasper, and portions of Richland, Orangeburg, Sumter, Beaufort, Berkeley and Charleston counties):

Democrat Jim Clyburn (i), Republican Laura Sterling, Prince Charles Mallory of the Green Party and Rich Piotrowski of the Libertarian Party

U.S. Senate

Republican Tim Scott (i), Democrat Thomas Dixon, Bill Bledsoe of the Constitution and Libertarian parties and Rebel Michael Scarbrough of the American Party

S.C. Legislature

Contested races with major political party candidates include:

S.C. Senate

Distrcit 20 (Richland and Lexington counties) Republican John Courson (i) and Scott Lewis West of the Green Party

District 22 (Richland and Kershaw counties): Republican Susan Brill and Democrat Mia McLeod

District 26 (Lexington, Calhoun, Aiken and Saluda counties): Democrat Nikki Setzler (i) and Republican Brad Lindsey

S.C. House

District 39 (Lexington and Saluda counties): Republican Cal Forrest and Democrat Tillman Gives

District 75 (Richland County): Republican Kirkman Finlay III (i) and Democrat Tyler Gregg

District 79 (Richland County): Republican Donald Miles, Democrat Ivory Thigpen and Victor Kocher of the Libertarian Party

District 89 (Lexington County): Democrat Rosemounda “Peggy” Butler, Republican Micah Caskey and Robert Lampley of the Constitution Party

District 96 (Lexington County): Republican Kit Spires (i) and Democrat Robert Vanlue

Richland County Council

District 7 (North central Richland County): Democrat Gwen Kennedy and Republican Michael Greene

District 8 (Northeast Richland and part of Forest Acres): Democrat Jim Manning (i) and Republican Todd Phillips

Richland 1 School Board

Two at-large seats elected nonpartisan

Darrell Black, Otha Dillihay, Avni Gupta-Kagan, Donna Mack, Germon “Mama G.” Miller and Lila Anna Sauls

Richland 2 School Board

Three at-large seats elected nonpartisan

Lindsay Agostini, Anthony “A.J” Bracey, Henry Counts, Monica Elkins-Johnson (i), Kay Harvey, Evangelina Hemphill, Bill McCracken, James Mobley, Keith Powell, Jamie Shadd, Shelley Williams and Milton Wright

Lexington County

Coroner: Republican Margaret Fisher (i) and Frank Barron of the Constitution Party

Lexington 1:

Four at-large seats elected nonpartisan

Mike Anderson, Anne Marie Green, Jean Haggard (i), Grady Harmon, Brent Powers (i) and Cynthia Smith (i)

Lexington 2

Four at-large seats elected nonpartisan

Bill Bingham (i), Beth Branham (i), Glen Conwell (i), Cindy Kessler (i), Kevin Key and Ken Scheller

Lexington 3

Four at-large seats elected nonpartisan

Craig Caughman (i), Stacey Derrick (i), Leon Drafts (i) and Lancer Shull (i)

Lexington 4

Four at-large seats elected nonpartisan

Daniel Martin (i), Viola McDaniel, Kathy Mixson (i), Chris Pound (i), Doris Simmons (i) and Tim Williams

Lexington-Richland 5 (Lexington portion)

Two at-large seats elected nonpartisan

Michael Cates, Beth Burn Hutchison (i) and Barb Waldman

Lexington 4 referendum

School officials are asking voters to approve borrowing $25.4 million for improvements at Swansea High School. The package includes a performing arts center/meeting auditorium along with renovations of sports facilities and vocational education classrooms. The step is estimated to add $200 to the yearly property tax bill of a home valued at $100,000.

(i) denotes incumbent

Compiled by Clif LeBlanc and Tim Flach

