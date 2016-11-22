The Buzz

SC Gov. Nikki Haley ‘leading candidate’ for UN ambassador, report says

By Cassie Cope

S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley is President-Elect Donald Trump’s “leading candidate” for the next ambassador to the United Nations, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Haley was rumored last week to be a contender for Secretary of State. However, the Wall Street Journal article said Trump is leaning toward Mitt Romney.

Haley met last week with Trump in New York, but details of the meeting were scarce. Haley also was elected vice chair of the Republican Governors Association last week.

