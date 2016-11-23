Nikki Haley can expect these 4 fights as Trump's U.N. ambassador

3:09 Gov. Haley: Thrilled Trump won but there's work for Republicans to do Pause

3:55 Gov. Nikki Haley talks about her meeting with President-elect Donald Trump

2:38 President-elect Trump shares an update on the White House transition and his policy plans

2:10 VIDEO: Gov. Haley on backing Trump as nominee and sticking with Rubio

2:58 Coach Dawn Staley on playing three consecutive games

3:14 Obama: Concerns about Trump presidency, but the people have spoken

3:56 The Evolution of the Carolina-Clemson Rivalry

6:55 Dabo Swinney previews Clemson vs. South Carolina

1:41 SJHS seniors to perform in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade