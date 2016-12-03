Political novice tosses hat into SC gubernatorial ring

Inspired by Donald Trump’s successful outsider run for president, a little-known advocate against gun violence plans to join the crowded field of candidates running for S.C. governor in 2018.
Jack Logan, founder of the Greenville-based Put Down the Guns Now Young People organization, told The Buzz he formally will announce his candidacy next June.
The political novice, who ran unsuccessfully for Cowpens Town Council years ago, has not decided whether to run as a Democrat or Republican. But he says he thinks term-limited GOP Gov. Nikki Haley has been South Carolina’s best leader yet.
“I want to make sure South Carolina is made to go to work,” Logan said. “I want to stop so much of the handouts in this state. These men, these women should not have to get food stamps. Every father should be made to work and support that child.”
Comments