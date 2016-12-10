Overheard in organizational sessions for next legislative session

Buzz bites
Comments from last week’s House and Senate organizational sessions for the upcoming legislative session:
Shock and awe. “It is said that, ‘Behind every successful man stands a surprised woman, and behind her stands an astounded mother-in-law.’ ”
– Jay Lucas, R-Darlington, on his re-election as S.C. House speaker
A few words? “I have been notified by the Eating Caucus, through their legal adviser Judge Gary Clary, that two years ago during my acceptance speech – and I was excited, and I was humble during my acceptance speech – I actually used up all the time allocated for that acceptance speech, for this acceptance speech, for any acceptance speech I may at one time in the future, perhaps, have on the back steps here as governor, for any acceptance speech I may have if I end up doing community service when I retire, so I have asked Speaker Lucas to just flat out give me a point of personal privilege to say just a few words.”
– Speaker Pro Tempore Tommy Pope, R-York, on his re-election to the House’s No. 2 position
A Miss America judge? (Does Trump know?) “Bubba was the prosecutor in the Susan Smith trial, and he was named by People Magazine as one of the 50 top sexiest men that year. Another thing from his dating profile, Bubba runs a luxury used car dealership in York County. I don’t know why he was bragging about it, but he did. Bubba is a retired Circuit Court judge, a chiropractor and a professor at USC Beaufort. Bubba is a licensed embalmer and a funeral director, and he’s a judge in the Miss America pageant system.”
– Rep. Mandy Powers Norrell, D-Lancaster, jokingly attributing parts of the biographies of House members to James L. Mann “Bubba” Cromer Jr. in her nomination of Cromer for re-election as House reading clerk. (Cromer was re-elected.)
OK, who is Victor Newman? “Every four years, there’s a new crop of senators that comes in and they’re all excited and eager to change the world. ... I call it another episode of ‘The Young and the Restless.’ But it won’t take you long to figure out who Victor Newman is.”
– State Sen. Harvey Peeler, R-Cherokee, nominating Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, for re-election as Senate president pro tempore. (Leatherman was re-elected.)
