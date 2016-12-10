The Buzz

December 10, 2016

New committee leaders in legislature

Changes are coming to S.C. House and state Senate committees thanks to November’s elections.

The most notable change is state Sen. Luke Rankin, R-Horry, taking over as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Rankin succeeds Larry Martin, R-Martin, who lost his primary bid for re-election.

Rankin’s move to Judiciary chairman clears the way for state Sen. Paul Campbell, R-Berkeley, to succeed the Horry Republican as chairman of the Senate Ethics Committee.

Other new chairs of Senate committees for the session that starts in January will be:

▪  Banking and Insurance Committee – Ronnie Cromer, R-Newberry

▪  Invitations Committee – Davis, R-Beaufort

▪  Corrections and Penology Committee – Shane Martin, R-Spartanburg

▪  Rules Committee – Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield

In the S.C. House, state Rep. Mike Pitts, R-Laurens, succeeds former state Rep. Kenny Bingham, who did not seek re-election, as the chairman of the House Ethics Committee.

