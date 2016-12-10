New committee leaders in legislature

Changes are coming to S.C. House and state Senate committees thanks to November’s elections.
The most notable change is state Sen. Luke Rankin, R-Horry, taking over as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Rankin succeeds Larry Martin, R-Martin, who lost his primary bid for re-election.
Rankin’s move to Judiciary chairman clears the way for state Sen. Paul Campbell, R-Berkeley, to succeed the Horry Republican as chairman of the Senate Ethics Committee.
Other new chairs of Senate committees for the session that starts in January will be:
▪ Banking and Insurance Committee – Ronnie Cromer, R-Newberry
▪ Invitations Committee – Davis, R-Beaufort
▪ Corrections and Penology Committee – Shane Martin, R-Spartanburg
▪ Rules Committee – Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield
In the S.C. House, state Rep. Mike Pitts, R-Laurens, succeeds former state Rep. Kenny Bingham, who did not seek re-election, as the chairman of the House Ethics Committee.
