Senator pre-files bill to move DDSN to governor's cabinet

A state senator has prefiled a bill to move the South Carolina Department of Disabilities and Special Needs into the governor's cabinet, saying the move is necessary to improve the care and accountability for the state's vulnerable adults.
The legislation by Sen. John Scott, a Columbia Democrat, is similar to a bill he filed during the past session that failed to pass.
This time, however, Scott has the backing of some other senators, including Sen. Harvey Peeler of Gaffney, a Republican and chairman of the Senate Medical Affairs Committee, which oversees DDSN.
"It's not going to go away," Scott told The Greenville News concerning issues with the agency. "We're going to have to fix these problems."
Scott's bill would require that the agency, which is now governed by a seven-member commission appointed by the governor, be overseen instead by a director appointed by the governor, with the advice and consent of the Senate. The director would serve at the pleasure of the governor.
The director could then hire and remove any employee at the agency, under the bill, while the commission would become an advisory board.
DDSN serves thousands of those with intellectual disabilities, autism, brain and spinal injuries through its system of regional centers, private providers and county disabilities agencies. It employs more than 2,100 workers full time and another almost 9,000 are employed in the agency's provider network. The agency's current budget totals $729 million, most of which is federal money.
Scott told The News in August that he planned to file the bill again, saying he had lost faith in the agency and believes change was needed.
On Tuesday he said there have been more questions raised since then about deaths and injuries as well as spending by the agency. He said he believes the agency has failed to take responsibility for incidents with vulnerable adults.
Scott pointed to articles in The Greenville News as evidence of the problems that remain with the agency.
He also cited the recent remarks of the board's chairman, Bill Danielson, who criticized senators for questions posed to the agency's director at a recent hearing.
Last month, Danielson said during a commission meeting that he was speaking for himself, not the agency or commission but was unhappy with the Senate hearing, describing some of the questions to DDSN's director as "intolerable."
"It was an embarrassment to our executive director," he told The News last month. "She'll never say that. But I'll say that. To sit there and some of the insinuations and the direct questions, I found appalling, frankly."
The chairman of the panel then, Sen. Thomas Alexander, a Walhalla Republican, said none of his questions were inappropriate or improper and were not intended to be.
"These kinds of things should not be tolerated," Scott said of the criticism. "We are public servants. We work for the people of the state. We don't always like some things that are said or done but we have to remain respectful. It's not about us. It's about making sure the most vulnerable population in this state is well taken care of."
Danielson said in August when asked about Scott's bill that the agency would work with whatever model lawmakers decided best.
"The Commission on Disabilities and Special Needs and the department will abide by the General Assembly and governor," he said. "That goes without saying. There are benefits to both the cabinet model and the commission model. In either model, both the governor and the Legislature are involved in deciding the leadership.
Asked Tuesday about Scott's bill, Chaney Adams, press secretary for Gov. Nikki Haley, said, "the governor believes more accountability would be a good thing for DDSN."
Scott said governors in the past have tried replacing board members in an effort to make the agency better.
"The agency hasn't gotten better, it's gotten worse," he said.
Deborah McPherson, a former DDSN commissioner and advocate for vulnerable adults, said she thinks if the choice is moving DDSN into the state's Medicaid agency or the cabinet, the cabinet would be the better move.
She said if a governor can appoint a director who then has the ability to replace any employee, the agency can be improved.
"I feel like it would improve the service delivery system by the governor being responsible for the selection of the state director," she said.
Last year, Scott filed a bill with Sen. Kevin Bryant of Anderson to place the agency in the state Department of Health and Human Services, which administer's Medicaid funding used by many vulnerable adults.
Officials estimated the bill would initially cost the state $1.1 million in technology and communication costs if enacted. The legislation did not make it out of committee.
McPherson said she fears if the agency was placed in HHS, it might not get the attention it needs compared to making it part of the governor's cabinet.
The Legislature returns to work in January with a new, two-year session.
