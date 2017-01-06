The Buzz

January 6, 2017 11:38 AM

SC treasurer won’t appeal ethics ruling

By Avery G. Wilks

COLUMBIA

S.C. Treasurer Curtis Loftis will not to appeal a state Ethics Commission ruling that found he influenced the selection of a longtime friend to receive $2 million in legal work from the state.

Loftis said Friday he could have beaten the commission’s “subjective and unprecedented” ruling on appeal but did not want to drum up more negative stories in the press.

“I just didn’t want any more bad publicity,” Loftis said.

Loftis in October said he would appeal the public reprimand, which did not come with a fine.

In other news

The search for the Ethics Commission’s new executive director must wait until April, interim director Ami Franklin said.

The new director, charged with filling Herb Hayden’s shoes, will be picked by the revamped, eight-member Ethics Commission.

The yet-to-be-appointed commission members will start serving on April 1, Franklin said.

