Haley understands why Trump uses Twitter

Gov. Nikki Haley says she understands why President-elect Donald Trump uses social media.
“Sometimes, if you feel like your voice isn’t being heard through one avenue, you make sure that it’s heard through another, and I think that’s what he’s trying to do,” Haley said in an interview Monday.
Haley used social media during her tenure as governor, including urging legislators to sustain her vetoes — almost always overridden. “Anything that was happening in the state, that was my way of communicating with the public.”
YOU deserve to know who pays your elected officials. Income disclosure was killed by Sen.Malloy and @henrymcmaster. There's no good excuse.— Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) April 7, 2016
ATTENTION: The legislature has one week left to pass ethics reform. Contact your legislators. Pls SHARE. #NoExcuses pic.twitter.com/GVD6zgYmO6— Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) May 22, 2016
For weeks, Haley has been preparing for her U.S. Senate confirmation hearing to become U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. “Preparations come in a lot of ways,” Haley said. “They come in reading. They come in talking to people. They come in all types of things. So I’m doing anything and everything I need to to work towards confirmation.”
Haley said her husband, Michael Haley, and son will go with her to New York. Meanwhile, her daughter will stay in school at Clemson University.
When she first visited Trump in New York in November, Haley said the topic was the secretary of state’s position. But, she added, “I knew that I didn’t have the experience to take on a role that big.”
When Trump asked if she were interested in any other Cabinet position, Haley said she told him no, returning to South Carolina. After that, she received a call about becoming U.N. ambassador.
Trump picked Haley despite her vocal criticism of the billionaire during the Republican presidential primaries. Haley said she was concerned about Trump’s approach and “the words that he used” on the campaign trail.
Haley is unfazed by critics who say she does not have enough foreign policy experience to be ambassador to the United Nations. “When I came into the governor’s office, everybody said I didn’t have enough experience to be governor,” Haley said.
Her goal, then, was to make everyone proud, she said. “I’ll say the same thing with this.
“I have been challenged all of my life in just about everything I’ve ever done, and that has built me up — to have strength and humility and a conscience — and to understand the power of my voice.”
