Haley understands why Trump uses Twitter

4:35 Family of Emmanuel AME shooting victim speaks Pause

1:18 Believe it! Clemson is No. 1

3:25 Shooting victim's brother approves death penalty decision, still distraught over sister's loss

1:37 Postgame reaction from Heathwood Hall's win over Cardinal Newman

0:34 'When I die, I want to be reborn in Charleston,' Biden tells Sen. Scott at swearing-in

0:47 Wolford up next: What Muschamp sought in new O-line coach

4:02 Obama tearfully thanks Michelle, daughters, and Bidens during farewell address

0:52 Confidence fuels Gamecocks' Rakym Felder

1:22 Clemson's Dabo Swinney on calling the game winning play