January 17, 2017 8:30 PM

Graham touts BMW's S.C. success in light of Trump weekend comments

Elizabeth LaFleur - The Greenville News

elafleur@greenvillenews.com

Sen. Lindsey Graham fired off a series of tweets highlighting BMW's impact on South Carolina following comments from President-elect Donald Trump over the weekend.

Trump reportedly took aim at German automakers BMW and Mercedes-Benz, threatening a 35-percent tax on vehicles imported into the U.S. by those companies. In an interview with a German publication, the President-elect questioned why so many Americans drive German vehicles while Germans aren't driving Chevys.

On Sunday, Trump tweeted “Car companies and others, if they want to do business in our country, have to start making things here again. WIN!”

Trump criticized BMW for its plans to build a plant in Mexico.

The company's current largest manufacturing plant and North American headquarters is located in Spartanburg. Sen. Graham tweeted a response highlighting BMW's success in South Carolina.

