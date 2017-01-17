Graham touts BMW's S.C. success in light of Trump weekend comments

Sen. Lindsey Graham fired off a series of tweets highlighting BMW's impact on South Carolina following comments from President-elect Donald Trump over the weekend.
Trump reportedly took aim at German automakers BMW and Mercedes-Benz, threatening a 35-percent tax on vehicles imported into the U.S. by those companies. In an interview with a German publication, the President-elect questioned why so many Americans drive German vehicles while Germans aren't driving Chevys.
On Sunday, Trump tweeted “Car companies and others, if they want to do business in our country, have to start making things here again. WIN!”
Trump criticized BMW for its plans to build a plant in Mexico.
The company's current largest manufacturing plant and North American headquarters is located in Spartanburg. Sen. Graham tweeted a response highlighting BMW's success in South Carolina.
South Carolina is proud to be part of the @BMW family. Success for @BMW anywhere is success everywhere. (1)https://t.co/uVcklvZ7Df— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 17, 2017
I appreciate the fact @BMW plant in South Carolina is the largest BMW plant in the world. Deeply appreciate their investments in SC. (2)— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 17, 2017
Billion of dollars worth of @BMWs have been in made in SC, shipped through the Charleston Port, and sold throughout the world. (3)— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 17, 2017
Comments