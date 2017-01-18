SC could soon sell Clemson national championship license plates

Clemson University football fans could soon carry a reminder of their most recent national championship wherever they go.
State Sen. Harvey Peeler, R-Cherokee on Wednesday filed a bill allowing the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles to create “Clemson University 2016 Football National Champions” license plates.
If the bill is passed, Clemson would design the plate and submit it to the DMV for approval.
“I am a Clemson graduate, proud of what Coach Dabo Swinney and his team accomplished this season and want to provide the opportunity for all South Carolinians to show their pride,” Peeler said in a news release.
