Richland legislators begin to rebuild Rec Commission

A biracial, bipartisan panel of Richland County legislators Thursday will vet some 67 applicants for the six vacancies on the local Recreation Commission board, according to state Rep. James Smith, D-Richland.
Those spots came open after allegations of nepotism, corruption and other improper conduct threw the board into turmoil last year.
Four board members voluntarily resigned after S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley threatened to fire them. The Republican governor fired two others.
Just one member remains on the rec board, which has not met since the December purge.
The panel will cross out applicants with serious problems and recommend six for the vacancies. The full Richland County State House delegation is expected to meet a week later to review all of the choices and make its nominations, said Smith, the county delegation’s chair.
Smith said he is impressed by the applicants, who include business and community leaders.
“It’s going to be a hard decision,” Smith said. “There are a lot of really good people who have stepped up to serve.”
Meanwhile, following GOP state Sen. John Courson’s lead, several other Richland County legislators have filed bills that could shake up how members of county boards are hired and fired.
Democratic state Sen. Mia McLeod has filed a bill giving legislative delegations the power to remove anyone they nominate, which would include the rec board.
“If our legislative delegation had had this authority before, it may not have prevented what happened at these commissions,” the Richland Democrat said in her emailed legislative update, “but it sure would’ve given us an opportunity to hold those who were responsible, accountable.”
A bipartisan coalition of Richland House members – Democrats Beth Bernstein, James Smith and Joe McEachern, plus Republicans Nathan Ballentine and Kirkman Finlay – also has offered three proposed changes.
One, H. 3445, would give a county delegation the power to abolish a commission entirely and transfer its powers to the county government.
H. 3446 would give delegations the power to fire board members with cause, after giving them a chance for a hearing.
And H. 3447 would allow delegations to transfer the power to appoint board members to a county council.
Smith said the preferred option is to give control of the boards to counties, who currently fund the boards but are not empowered to oversee them. “We just think it’s better governance.”
Avery G. Wilks: 803-771-8362, @averygwilks
Comments