SC GOP chairman won’t seek re-election

1:55 "If I didn't have insurance I would either be banktrupt or dead," says cancer survivor Pause

2:15 USC Basketball Legends Weekend Reception

3:03 The memorable Super Bowl commercial brands you won't see this year

0:43 Two found dead in Summit neighborhood

2:17 Will Muschamp discusses 2017 signees, recruiting strategy

2:11 Expect Javon Kinlaw to have immediate impact on Gamecocks' defense

1:16 Will Muschamp 2017 signing class breakdown

0:40 Metropolitan Opera auditioner sings "We Hail Thee Carolina"

3:20 More than 1,000 demonstrators protest Trump's immigration ban at Raleigh airport