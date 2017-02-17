The latest on Trump’s SC visit

1:31 p.m.
President Donald Trump is speaking at the Boeing now, after being introduced by Gov. Henry McMaster.
Trump on Boeing: "I have to say that is one beautiful airplane. Congratulations to the men and women here who have built it."— Avery Wilks (@AveryGWilks) February 17, 2017
1:14 p.m.
Donald Trump was impressed with the plane under construction. He made an an open-mouthed gape expression as workers described the process to him.
"Boeing has done an incredible job. I'm very proud of them," Trump said before walking away for more of the tour.
1:07 p.m.
After arriving at the Boeing plant, Donald Trump spoke with members of the plant’s management, then boarded a plane under construction at the plant along with Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner.
"How are you doing today!?" a Boeing employee exclaimed as the group boarded the aircraft.
Among the group meeting with Trump at the plant are S.C. First Lady Peggy McMaster, Rep. Joe Wilson and Rep. Mark Sanford. Sen. Lindsey Graham said he could not attend because of a tight Cabinet vote in the U.S. Senate.
12:27 p.m.
President Donald Trump arrived in Charleston shortly after noon on Friday for a visit to the North Charleston Boeing plant.
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster, a long time Trump supporter, met Trump upon arrival at the Charleston International Airport, asn well as Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg.
Trump waved to the crowd from the steps of Air Force One.
Trump left Washington aboard Air Force One just before 11 a.m., en route to Charleston to attend the opening of the Boeing plant.
He was accompanied on the trip by his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, along with two of the children.
Also along for the trip were White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, adviser Steve Bannon, and Gen. Keith Kellogg, who is considered a candidate for national security advisor.
Workers at the North Charleston Boeing plant were assembled to greet Trump in an airplane hangar.
I'd estimate there are a few thousand Boeing employees here. pic.twitter.com/7qkD8otO5z— Avery Wilks (@AveryGWilks) February 17, 2017
Protesters assembled near the plant ahead of Trump’s visit.
#TheResistance in SC! We will not sit back and allow Putin to wreck our Democracy!!! #StandUp #SpeakUp #Mobilize #DemsClapback2018 @scdp pic.twitter.com/0VKKG2SLbo— Jaime Harrison (@harrisonjaime) February 17, 2017
