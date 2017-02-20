Al Sharpton jokes Gov. McMaster might ‘choke’ him

0:33 Trump favors McMaster over Haley Pause

4:11 Gov. Henry McMaster welcomes President Donald Trump to South Carolina

3:31 Gamecocks Frank Martin reacts to a question about politics

1:37 Frank Martin on underhand free throws: Its not sexy, but it works for Canyon Barry

2:29 South Carolina's oldest military museum offers rich history

0:23 More than 1000 march in support of immigrants

0:48 Apartment fire off Garners Ferry Road

1:22 Rep. Joe Neal and his most memorable moments

1:38 Recruiting analysis: Top USC 2018 target Xavier Thomas