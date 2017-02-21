Today at the SC State House: selling drugs that kill

Today, S.C. senators will consider if selling drugs should make you eligible for a manslaughter charge.
The Senate Judiciary Committee will discuss S.83 on Tuesday. If the bill becomes law, someone who sells or delivers a controlled substance that causes the death of the user could face a charge of involuntary manslaughter and a potential 15-year prison sentence.
Elsewhere at the State House:
▪ 9 a.m. House Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Subcommittee of the Legislative Oversight Committee, Blatt Room 108
▪ 10 a.m. Leadership Aiken County, Gressette 307
▪ 10 a.m. Senate Finance Transportation and Regulatory Subcommittee Budget Hearing, Gressette Room 407
▪ 10 a.m. SC Legislative Black Caucus, Gressette Room 207
▪ 10 a.m. Agency Head Salary Commission, Gressette Room 408
▪ 11 a.m. Senate Finance Committee, Gressette Room 308
▪ 11 a.m. Senate Judiciary Committee, Gressette Room 105
▪ 11 a.m. Legislative Group (Rep. Garry Smith & Rep. Alan Clemmons), Blatt Room 501
▪ 11 a.m. House Minority Caucus, Blatt Room 305
▪ 11 a.m. House Ways and Means Committee, Blatt Room 521
▪ 2:30 p.m. House 3-M Subcommittee I, Health and Environmental Affairs on H.3521, Blatt Room 110
▪ 3:30 p.m. Senate Medical Affairs Subcommittee, Gressette Room 209
