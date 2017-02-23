Today at the S.C. State House: Indecently exposed prisoners

0:54 Governor Henry McMaster says the state needs to go on a spending diet Pause

1:08 Heathwood Hall vs. Laurence Manning highlights and postgame reaction

0:42 Fire at Tullulah's on Devine street in Columbia

2:39 People speak out about medical marijuana

1:10 Teammates have high expectations for Jake Bentley in 2017

2:01 5 Questions with Jake Bentley

3:31 Gamecocks Frank Martin reacts to a question about politics

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

1:49 Fort Dorchester's Joyner gives reason behind announcement date