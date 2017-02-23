Today at the S.C. State House: Indecently exposed prisoners

S.C. lawmakers today will take up a bill that tackles an issue most people will never see. Nor would they want to.
S.0369 will set up penalties for any inmate in state prisons to “indecently expose his person” to guards or other inmates.
If the bill is approved by the corrections committee and the Legislature, any new sentence would be added on to whatever sentence the indecent prisoner is already serving.
Elsewhere at the State House:
▪ 9 a.m. Senate Fish, Game and Forestry Committee on S.367, S.402 and S.443, Gressette Room 307
▪ 9 a.m. Senate Labor, Commerce and Industry Committee, Gressette Room 308
▪ 9 a.m. Senate Transportation Subcommittee on S.199, S.344 and S.456, Gressette Room 408
▪ 9 a.m. House Healthcare and Regulatory Subcommittee of the Legislative Oversight Committee, Blatt 317
▪ 9 a.m. Legislative Group (Rep. Gary Clary), Blatt Room 321
▪ 9 a.m. House LCI Administration and Regulations Subcommittee on H.3649 and H.3792, Blatt Room 403
▪ 9 a.m. House Business, Commerce, and Administrative Subcommittee of the Regulations and Administrative Procedures Committee, Blatt Room 108
▪ 9:15 a.m. House Judiciary General Laws Subcommittee, Blatt Room 516
▪ 10 a.m. Senate Corrections and Penology Subcommittee on S.369, Gressette Room 105
▪ 10 a.m. Senate General Subcommittee on S.80, Gressette Room 407
▪ 10 a.m. Senate Finance Natural Resources and Economic Development Subcommittee, Gressette Room 209
▪ 10 a.m. Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee, Gressette Room 207
▪ (15 minutes after the House adjourns) Freshmen Caucus, Blatt Room 321
▪ 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Governor's Child Care Advisory Committee, Blatt Room 110
Who’s Schmoozing Who
▪ 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. National Association of Social Workers – South Carolina, Blatt Room 110
▪ 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. Legislative Breakfast – AAA Carolinas (Members Only), Blatt Room 112
