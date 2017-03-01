Fact checking the President’s address

President Donald Trump delivered his first address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday night, laying out the agenda for his presidency and, in broad terms, his vision for the country.
The themes were familiar, many of them laid out over the last year during the campaign.
The Associated Press examines the President’s claims of hardships and accomplishments.
- Trump overstates origin of terror suspects
- As share of budget, Trump hike not the top
- Trump takes credit he hasn't earned
- Trump claims credit for jobs that predate him
- Trump actions threaten those he wants to help
- Trump takes undue credit for F-35 savings
- Trump's overly downbeat view of health law
- Trump on 'massive' tax cut for middle class
Comments