SC GOP chairman lands new job in DC

Outgoing S.C. Republican Party Chairman Matt Moore, who announced last month he will not seek re-election, has a new job – in Washington, D.C.
Moore, 34, is the new director of strategic initiatives for the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition. He started Wednesday.
Planning to split time between his Lexington home and Washington, Moore will continue to serve as the S.C. GOP chairman as a volunteer until a new chairman is elected in May.
Representing the Leadership Coalition pits Moore against President Donald Trump and his budget director Mick Mulvaney, who resigned as South Carolina’s 5th District congressman to work for Trump.
Pro-military and pro-development and diplomacy abroad, the Leadership Coalition opposes the Trump administration’s proposed cuts to the State Department and U.S. aid. Moore said the cuts would be a “huge mistake.” The group also coordinated a letter signed by 121 retired three and four-star military leaders who agree.
“America can’t retreat to its shores when the world is in crisis,” Moore said in a statement. “While it’s no secret that some want to dramatically slash our investments overseas, we all know the consequences of pulling back – the good guys rarely fill the vacuum.
“I couldn’t be more honored to join the USGLC, to get into this debate, and to underscore the broad conservative support around the country for U.S. global leadership,” Moore added.
Liz Schrayer, president and chief executive of the Coalition, said hiring Moore was a “no-brainer.”
Moore is becoming “a leading conservative voice for America’s civilian forces alongside our military,” she said, highlighting his travels to Africa where he saw “first hand how aid programs are not only effective – but also keep us safe here at home.”
Jamie Self: 803-771-8658, @jamiemself
Comments