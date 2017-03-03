Sanford faces off with hundreds in Beaufort town hall.

U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford on Friday faced hundreds of constituents mobilized largely by grassroots groups supporting the local immigrant community and opposing President Donald Trump, and he vowed to be back.

Sanford answered questions on immigration, federal funding for Planned Parenthood, the Affordable Care Act, President Donald Trump’s tax returns and the administration’s ties to Russia during a two-hour town hall at Technical College of the Lowcountry.

“I want to get down to why everybody’s here,” said Eric Esquivel, with La Isla Magazine, launching into a question on immigration reform. “It’s been a long time, and we need to fix the problem.”

Esquivel asked Sanford his views on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, the federal program allowing certain immigrants who came to the U.S. illegally as children to stay on two-year work permits.

“I am for leaving the young Dreamers alone,” Sanford said, to light applause.

People, some wearing name tags bearing their ZIP codes, filled the 300-seat auditorium at TCL’s MacLean Hall to hear Sanford. An estimated 250 people couldn’t fit in the auditorium; some stayed to hear Sanford after he continued talking to the crowd in the adjacent student center.

Sanford drew applause for showing up, offering to come back for future weekends and supporting a free press. On Trump, Sanford said policy can’t be squeezed into a tweet and noted he had called for the release of the president’s tax returns.

At other times, he drew pointed opposition during the event, organized by the Lowcountry Immigration Coalition and local chapters of Indivisible, a national movement with the stated goal of opposing Trump’s policies.

Asked about defunding Planned Parenthood, Sanford said he favored instead using federal resources for community health centers.

“I voted to that end,” Sanford said, when asked if he agreed with withholding federal money from the organization. The crowd booed and waved paper signs with “disagree” in block letters.

He also drew a loud rebuttal for saying he would vote for Trump’s planned border wall or fence and that the proposal enjoyed popular support, with the caveat it needs a funding source.

“No, turn off Fox News,” someone shouted.