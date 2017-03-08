Former Sanford, Trump aide added to CNN lineup

A former aide to former S.C. governor and U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford has joined CNN, thanks to his role in Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.
Jason Miller will join the cable news network as a contributor, it was announced at an internal meeting on Wednesday and reported by Variety.
Miller managed Sanford’s successful 2006 campaign to win re-election to the Governor’s Mansion, then worked briefly as a deputy chief of staff before he came back to South Carolina to helm Sanford’s return to Congress in a 2013 special election.
He later went to work for the Trump campaign and served as communications director and main spokesman for the transition team, before he was named communications director for the White House. But Miller ultimately declined to take the job in Trump’s administration.
Miller won’t be the first person with South Carolina connections doing political commentary on CNN. S.C. natives Andre Bauer and Bakari Sellers have both made regular appearances on the network since the height of the 2016 campaign.
