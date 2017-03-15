'Is there an investigation?' Graham demands answers on Russia

2:43 Haley on Russia: I don't think we can trust them Pause

33:21 Analysis: NCAA Tournament brackets revealed

2:38 Skai Moore: 'It was the best decision for me to come back'

1:04 DJ Smith sets sights on being a QB for USC's defense

2:14 Quinndom could face threat of corruption investigation

2:49 House votes to fire DPS chief

1:13 Will peaches be the pits?

1:24 Playing NCAAs close to home is a good thing, Gamecocks say

2:01 "She just made a mistake," brother and friend say about Clarise Payano