The Buzz: Haley’s ‘wrath’ tweeted at Quinn firm

Former S.C. Gov. Nikki Haley, now U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, sent out a tweet Wednesday criticizing embattled Columbia political consultant Richard Quinn, telling her 240,700 Twitter followers that she had experienced the “wrath” of Quinn’s firm in 2010, when she ran for governor.
“SC consultants will do everything to maintain control and keep the money flowing,” Haley tweeted.
She didn’t elaborate, and Buzz was perplexed.
Let’s see. Did anything ugly happen in the 2010 campaign? Haley won, right? (She can’t be frosted about that, right?)
Oh, wait a minute. ... It’s coming back.
In the multi-candidate GOP primary race for governor, Haley faced Quinn client Henry McMaster, who came in third. McMaster, now S.C. governor, endorsed Haley in the GOP runoff, which Haley won.
But ... the GOP primary was marked by unproven allegations that then state Rep. Haley had had an extramarital affair. During her 2014 re-election campaign, Haley acknowledged that four years later, she remained angry about those allegations.
Evidently, she still is.
For the record, Quinn said Wednesday he didn’t know what “wrath” Haley could be referring to.
McMaster supported the Lexington Republican in the GOP primary and general election “and helped her win,” he noted, adding, “I have been very supportive of her ever since.”
