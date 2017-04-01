The Buzz

April 1, 2017 8:43 AM

A glimpse into SC politicians’ pockets

A blog from The State's political team

By Jamie Self

jself@thestate.com

Public officials are publicly disclosing details of their personal finances as part of a new, annual reporting requirement that now includes private sources of income – but not the amounts.

The deadline was Thursday, but lawmakers have until Tuesday to file their reports without penalty. Here’s a look at some highlights from their 2017 reports.

A greatest hit always includes what the state’s lawyer-legislators report earning representing clients against state government. Here’s a sampling from leadership:

▪ S.C. House Speaker Jay Lucas, R-Darlington, reported his law firm earned $51,250 from worker’s compensation cases and $61,600 from the indigent defense fund, which pays attorneys for people who cannot afford legal representation.

▪ House Speaker Pro Tempore Tommy Pope, a York Republican running for Congress, reported that his law firm earned $708,333 from worker’s compensation cases.

▪ House Judiciary Chairman Greg Delleney, R-Chester, reported that his law firm earned $225,798 from worker’s compensation cases.

▪ Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, reported that his law firm earned $56,653 in legal fees paid by the state Insurance Reserve Fund.

▪ Senate Judiciary Chairman Luke Rankin, R-Horry, reported his firm earned $248,817 from worker’s compensation cases.

The worker’s compensation tap apparently isn’t flowing for Senate Minority Leader Nikki Setzler, R-Lexington, who reported that his firm earned $65,066 in legal fees from the city of West Columbia and $25,402 in legal fees from Lexington Medical Center. But Setzler did report some sweet gifts (including a “1.74 oz bag” of M&Ms from the S.C. Pharmacy Association and Thin Mints cookies from the Girl Scouts.)

Former Gov. Nikki Haley, a Lexington Republican who’s now President Trump’s United Nations ambassador, reported receiving close to $27,000 in gifts. But the best scores were three paintings and a purse from Ernest Lee, the artist and local celebrity better known affectionately in Columbia as the Chicken Man.

And ... How valuable was Haley’s message?

Haley reported receiving more than $189,000 in reimbursements for speaking engagements last year.

Reporter Cassie Cope contributed.

The Buzz

