Joe Wilson holds town hall next week

U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, R-Springdale, is holding a town hall in Aiken County on Monday.
Wilson announced on Twitter that he was holding a town hall at 7 p.m. Monday in the Aiken Technical College Gymnasium, 2276 Jefferson Davis Highway, Graniteville.
Please join me Monday, April 10th for a town hall meeting. pic.twitter.com/y8oyP9FP6h— Joe Wilson (@RepJoeWilson) April 5, 2017
This will be Wilson’s first town hall in the district, after earlier holding a phone-in town hall for constituents last month.
Other members of South Carolina’s delegation have held town halls around the state, drawing a sometimes hostile reception from constituents upset about various actions now making their way through Congress.
At a Columbia town hall in March, Sen. Lindsey Graham was peppered with questions about the ongoing Senate investigation into President Donald Trump’s campaign connections to Russia.
Seating at the event will be on a first-come, first-serve basis, with the doors opening at 6:30 p.m. Signs will not be allowed inside the venue. The town hall will also be livestreamed on Facebook.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
Comments