Primaries Tuesday for 2 open SC Legislature seats

Voters in two S.C. districts will head to the polls Tuesday to whittle down the races for a pair of State House seats.
In Aiken County, two Republicans are competing for the nomination to succeed former Rep. Chris Corley, who resigned in January after he was charged with domestic violence.
Aiken County Councilman Ronnie Young is running against political newcomer Jeff Waters in the GOP primary. The winner of the GOP primary will face Democrat Jennifer Lariscey and Constitution Party candidate Lance Weaver in the May 30 general election.
In Anderson County, eight Republicans are running for the Senate seat vacated when Kevin Bryant became lieutenant governor.
Among the candidates are former Pendleton Mayor Carol Burdette, a one-time primary challenger to Bryant; former state Reps. Don Bowen and John Tucker; and Richard Cash, a former GOP primary candidate for the 3rd District seat in Congress and the U.S. Senate seat held by Lindsey Graham.
The other half of the GOP ballot is Dean Allen, Corey Bott, James Galyean and Brad Johnson.
With so many candidates in the GOP primary, a run-off between the top two finishers Tuesday is likely on April 25. But winning the GOP nomination should assure election to the Senate; no other candidates have filed for the general election May 30.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
