Joe Wilson’s office targeted by universal health care rally

Supporters of universal health care are planning a rally Saturday outside the offices of U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson.
The rally will be held outside the Springdale Republican’s congressional office in West Columbia, at 1700 Sunset Boulevard, from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The event is being organized by Our Revolution South Carolina, a spin-off of democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders’s 2016 presidential campaign. The group promotes a federally-funded health insurance system that covers all Americans as a right.
“We want Rep. Wilson to know on Tax Day, that this is where we want our tax dollars spent,” the group said in a statement announcing the rally.
Wilson might be most famous nationally for shouting “You lie” at President Barack Obama during a 2009 speech to Congress promoting the president’s own health care reform. The phrase was recently hurled back at Wilson during a town hall in his district.
Saturday’s rally will feature physicians and health care advocates who will speak in favor of universal coverage.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
