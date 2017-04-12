The Buzz

The Buzz

A blog from The State's political team of Cassie Cope, Bristow Marchant, Jamie Self and Avery Wilks.

The Buzz

April 12, 2017 7:50 AM

Joe Wilson’s office targeted by universal health care rally

By Bristow Marchant

bmarchant@thestate.com

Supporters of universal health care are planning a rally Saturday outside the offices of U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson.

The rally will be held outside the Springdale Republican’s congressional office in West Columbia, at 1700 Sunset Boulevard, from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday.

The event is being organized by Our Revolution South Carolina, a spin-off of democratic socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders’s 2016 presidential campaign. The group promotes a federally-funded health insurance system that covers all Americans as a right.

“We want Rep. Wilson to know on Tax Day, that this is where we want our tax dollars spent,” the group said in a statement announcing the rally.

Wilson might be most famous nationally for shouting “You lie” at President Barack Obama during a 2009 speech to Congress promoting the president’s own health care reform. The phrase was recently hurled back at Wilson during a town hall in his district.

Saturday’s rally will feature physicians and health care advocates who will speak in favor of universal coverage.

Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

SC Rep. Joseph Neal argues for removing the Confederate battle flag from State House grounds

SC Rep. Joseph Neal argues for removing the Confederate battle flag from State House grounds 11:47

SC Rep. Joseph Neal argues for removing the Confederate battle flag from State House grounds
Rep. Joe Neal on the environment, companies taking advantage of lax regulations 1:43

Rep. Joe Neal on the environment, companies taking advantage of lax regulations
Gov. Nikki Haley on challenges, pain and resilience in South Carolina 2:51

Gov. Nikki Haley on challenges, pain and resilience in South Carolina

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos