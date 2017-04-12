DNC chair will speak at SC Democrats’ dinner

The head of the Democratic National Committee will give the keynote address at S.C. Democrats’ annual fundraising dinner.
DNC chairman Tom Perez will speak at the Blue Palmetto Dinner in Columbia on April 28.
The dinner will be at the Medallion Conference Center on Garners Ferry Road. The state party convention will be held the next day.
Perez was secretary of labor under President Barack Obama and an assistant attorney general for civil rights before he got the job of managing the national party’s comeback after its 2016 defeat.
Perez was welcomed to South Carolina by state Democratic chairman Jaime Harrison, who ran against Perez for the DNC job earlier this year.
“I had the pleasure of getting to know Tom better during the DNC Chair campaign, and our Party is in great hands with him leading the way,” Harrison said in a statement. “Tom Perez is committed to a 50-State Strategy and investing in Red States because Democrats can't cede any ground to Donald Trump and his rubber-stamp Republicans.”
This will be the first Blue Palmetto Dinner, after S.C. Democrats voted to change the name of the Jefferson-Jackson Dinner.
The long-time Democratic fundraiser named for former presidents Thomas Jefferson and Andrew Jackson has been reassessed in several states after the two historical founders of the party became increasingly controversial among modern Democrats.
Guests can purchase tickets to the dinner online at bit.ly/2p81TfV.
Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState
