Gov. McMaster says House GOP should show public records handed over in probe

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster said Wednesday the public has a right to see records that S.C. House Republicans gave state investigators as part of an ongoing public corruption probe.
The State newspaper recently requested those records, but the House GOP Caucus refused to release them.
Asked by The State on Wednesday whether the caucus should release the records, McMaster said, “Yes.”
McMaster has taken that stance before. In 2006, when he was S.C. attorney general, the Richland Republican issued an opinion saying the caucus is a public body, subject to the state’s public records law, because it is supported by public money.
The GOP Caucus, which meets privately to discuss state business, also makes up a quorum of the S.C. House, consisting of nearly two-thirds of that chamber’s members.
In September, the GOP Caucus said it had given state investigators financial records dating back to 1995. The State House corruption probe, led by special prosecutor David Pascoe, has led to indictments of two House Republicans – former House Speaker Bobby Harrell, R-Charleston, and suspended Rep. Jim Merrill, R-Berkeley – and state Sen. John Courson, R-Richland.
The probe has entered McMaster’s orbit, too, ensnaring his long-time political consultant whose business dealings with the S.C. Ports Authority were subpoenaed by the State Grand Jury. That firm, Richard Quinn & Associates, also was named in Courson’s indictment. Courson is accused of funneling campaign money to himself through the firm.
