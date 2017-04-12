Lawmakers plot to reopen some Grand Strand parking to the public

The battle over beach access parking in Myrtle Beach has escalated from city boycotts by county residents to threats of nearly a quarter-million dollars in funding cuts from the Horry County Council.
And now state lawmakers are preparing to blow up the whole parking scheme by making it legal again for everyone, no matter where they live, to park along the avenues in the Golden Mile neighborhoods.
The thrust behind the legislation is that property owners adjacent to those streets from 31st Avenue North to 53rd Avenue North do not own the public roads that run past their homes and do not hold exclusive rights to parking in the public right-of-way.
The Myrtle Beach City Council last year restricted that exclusive mile of beachside neighborhoods from all public parking, but gave residents a special decal so they and guests could park along the street.
The council also stripped all free parking from the beach end lots and began charging everyone who lived outside of the city limits to park on an hourly basis. Myrtle Beach residents are given parking sticker passes upon payment of annual vehicle taxes.
“It just doesn’t seem fair that a county resident is treated differently than a city resident who owns property,” said state Rep. Kevin Hardee (R-Loris), who cosponsored the legislation authored by state Rep. Jeffrey Johnson (R-Conway).
“Make it fair to everyone, allow everyone the opportunity to park there, not just because you own property adjacent to the street,” Hardee said.
County residents were willing to forgo street parking in the neighborhood, but oppose the new parking charges for the beach end lots.
County residents can purchase an annual $100 parking decal for beach parking, but it excludes the end lots along the Golden Mile.
“The bill is actually stronger than what we’re asking,” said Rich Malzone, spokesman for Make Myrtle Beaches Free, Clean and Safe. “If they open up the avenues, who will care about street ends then?”
Numerous county council members have tried to work with city officials to craft a deal allowing county residents to park on the street end, which amounts to 400 parking spaces.
When asked about the legislation to open the neighborhoods instead, County Councilman Johnny Vaught said, “I think it’s a well-crafted deal.”
However, Vaught said he would rather see the issue resolved by local officials working together without intervention by the State Assembly.
“We really appreciate them standing up and backing us in the county, though, because too often representatives go to the statehouse and tend to forget from whence they came,” Vaught said.
“We are all really serious about getting this fixed for our people.”
Myrtle Beach Mayor John Rhodes did not return a call for comment on the proposed legislation.
Local officials still have time to work out a deal before the state intervenes.
The timing of the bill’s introduction means it won’t get a public hearing until the second half of the session begins in January.
The city also has a chance to retain the funding being threatened by county officials, before it reaches a final vote in June.
That proposed cut includes $200,000 to begin building the contentious new library and children’s museum. The council also placed a caveat on $35,000 in funding for the Chapin Library, requiring that county residents be given free checkout cards that are made available to city residents.
If an agreement is not reached this summer, Malzone says his group will still have momentum to push for changes in 2018.
“It’s going to keep going because Rhodes and his gang have decided to erect a figurative wall around the city,” Malzone said. “We will keep calling for Mr. Rhodes to tear down that wall.”
