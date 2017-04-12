Anderson Democrat will challenge U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan

Anderson Democrat Mary Geren announced Wednesday that she is running to unseat U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan.
Geren, an English instructor at Tri-County Technical College, will kick off her campaign during an event Monday at Clemson University's Madren Conference Center.
"It is time to get corruption and greed out of Washington," Geren said Wednesday.
She said the recent confirmation of U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy Devos and Duncan's willingness to support President Donald Trump's legislative agenda inspired her to run.
"I have nothing to lose and I am in it to win," Geren said. "This is our time."
Geren enters the race as an underdog against Duncan, a Republican from Laurens who is serving his fourth-term in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Comments