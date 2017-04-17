Trump’s election spurs Democrats in SC and elsewhere

Alexis Frank and Mary Geren each attended the Women’s March on Washington after President Trump’s inauguration in January. Now they are both running as Democratic candidates for Congress.
Frank, a 26-year-old Army veteran from Rock Hill, is one of three Democrats seeking the seat that former U.S. Rep. Mick Mulvaney gave up when he became Trump’s budget director. Five Republicans and two third-party candidates also are vying for the seat representing South Carolina’s 5th Congressional District.
Geren, a 41-year-old English instructor at Tri-County Technical College, kicked off her bid Monday to unseat U.S. Rep. Jeff Duncan. The Republican from Laurens is serving his fourth term.
Frank and Geren said Trump’s policies helped inspire their long-shot candidacies.
“I couldn’t sit by (after Trump took office),” Frank said.
Geren voiced a similar sentiment in her campaign event that about 75 supporters attended in a ballroom at Clemson University’s Madren Conference Center.
“A lot of you may think I have fallen off the crazy train, I understand that,” she said. “Today we are going to begin a 19-month uphill battle.”
Geren said she was compelled to run because of Trump’s proposals to cut funding for the arts and humanities, students with special needs and after-school meals.
“These policies are cruel, they are downright cruel and heartless, and our country is better than that,” she said. “There is too much at stake. We can’t sit on the sidelines any more.”
’First canaries in the coal mine’
Throughout the state and across the nation, large numbers of Democrats are lining up to run for office.
“People are coming out of the woodwork,” said Jaime Harrison, chairman of the South Carolina Democratic Party.
The Hill, a website that covers Congress, reported last week that the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has spoken with 275 potential candidates, including 20 in a single Illinois district.
Attendance at Democratic meetings in Anderson has surged in recent months, said Mike Kay, chairman of the county’s Democratic Party. He said party officials are talking to several people who may run next year for seats on the Anderson County Council.
“Trump has been the greatest recruiting tool that we’ve ever had,” Kay said.
Anderson resident Sue Schweikart attended Geren’s campaign kickoff Monday. She said she has become more involved with the Democratic Party since Trump’s election.
“I don’t like his agenda,” she said, adding that the Republican president is too focused on helping corporations.
Candidates like Geren and Frank “may be the first the canaries in the coal mine” that indicate a Democratic resurgence, said Michael McDonald, an associate professor of political science at the University of Florida.
But he said the enthusiasm currently felt by Democratic hopefuls could wane if Trump’s approval ratings rebound in the months ahead.
David Woodard, a political science professor at Clemson University, said the party that loses a presidential election typically picks up 20 or more seats in the U.S. House of Representatives during ensuing mid-term elections.
But Woodard said Democrats in states like South Carolina face a daunting challenge.
“It is very rare in Southern states to unseat these Republicans,” he said.
Geren say she’s a fighter
In her speech Monday, Geren recalled her humble roots as a child growing up in northeast Georgia.
“Who would have thought that a little girl who often relied on free and reduced school lunches and food stamps would grow up not only to receive a college education but receive her master’s degree here at Clemson University, then she would become a college instructor and she would go on to run for the United States Congress,” she said. “I want to make sure that all children, yours and mine, have the same opportunities that I had.”
She said Duncan’s effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, would leave 25,000 people without health insurance in South Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District. The district includes part of Greenville and all of Anderson, Oconee and Pickens counties.
Geren, who unsuccessfully challenged Republican state Rep. Anne Thayer last year, said she would work to protect public schools and make sure women receive equal pay as men. She also supports raising the federal minimum wage.
“We are running this campaign because we care and our current leaders in Washington don’t seem to care about people like you and me,” she said. “This 5-foot-nothing mama will fight for you until she has no breath left in her.”
