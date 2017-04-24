Nikki Haley brings UN ambassadors to D.C. for Trump lunch

UN Ambassador Nikki Haley is in Washington, D.C., on Monday for what could be an important meal with President Donald Trump and members of the UN Security Council.
Haley will eat lunch with the president and 14 other ambassadors who make up the United Nations’ top decision-making body.
Looking fwd to taking the members of the Security Council to the White House Monday to have first hand dialogue with the Pres! #USStrong— Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) April 21, 2017
The meeting comes amid international tensions over North Korea’s missile program, and after Trump was often critical of the UN during last year’s presidential campaign.
In addition to meeting the president, Haley tweeted that she will also introduce her fellow ambassadors to H.R. McMaster, Trump’s national security adviser, and members of Congress.
Preparing to host a great day with the Sec Council. Mtgs scheduled with the Pres, Gen. McMaster, and Cong Leaders. #ANewDayAtUN #USStrong pic.twitter.com/VBAgbAwrvD— Nikki Haley (@nikkihaley) April 24, 2017
Haley is currently the president of the Security Council, a job that rotates monthly between the five permanent members of the council; the U.S., Britain, China, France and Russia.
