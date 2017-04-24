The Buzz

The Buzz

A blog from The State's political team of Cassie Cope, Bristow Marchant, Jamie Self and Avery Wilks.

The Buzz

April 24, 2017 7:50 AM

Nikki Haley brings UN ambassadors to D.C. for Trump lunch

By Bristow Marchant

bmarchant@thestate.com

UN Ambassador Nikki Haley is in Washington, D.C., on Monday for what could be an important meal with President Donald Trump and members of the UN Security Council.

Haley will eat lunch with the president and 14 other ambassadors who make up the United Nations’ top decision-making body.

The meeting comes amid international tensions over North Korea’s missile program, and after Trump was often critical of the UN during last year’s presidential campaign.

In addition to meeting the president, Haley tweeted that she will also introduce her fellow ambassadors to H.R. McMaster, Trump’s national security adviser, and members of Congress.

Haley is currently the president of the Security Council, a job that rotates monthly between the five permanent members of the council; the U.S., Britain, China, France and Russia.

Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

SC Gov. Henry McMaster wants a new way to fund pension plan

SC Gov. Henry McMaster wants a new way to fund pension plan 1:16

SC Gov. Henry McMaster wants a new way to fund pension plan
Gov. McMaster opposing gas tax to fix South Carolina roads 2:58

Gov. McMaster opposing gas tax to fix South Carolina roads
SC Rep. Joseph Neal argues for removing the Confederate battle flag from State House grounds 11:47

SC Rep. Joseph Neal argues for removing the Confederate battle flag from State House grounds

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos