A blog from The State's political team of Cassie Cope, Bristow Marchant, Jamie Self and Avery Wilks.

April 24, 2017 3:28 PM

Can’t bring Clemson, Carolina fans together, new campaign ad says

By Bristow Marchant

With a week to go before the special election primary, one candidate for Congress is advertising what he can’t do.

In an ad released Monday, Democratic candidate Archie Parnell cuts off an announcer who calls him “the one man who will solve all your problems, and bring Clemson and Carolina fans together.”

“Wait, what?” Parnell interjects.

“Look, politicians promise, then don't deliver,” Parnell said, before outlining his dedication to cutting taxes, preserving Social Security and caring for veterans.

“I won't promise you the world, but I will work every day to make your life better.”

It’s the first ad for the Democrat to air on TV ahead of the May 2 primary in South Carolina’s 5th District, when Parnell faces Alexis Frank and Les Murphy for the party’s nomination.

Bristow Marchant: 803-771-8405, @BristowatHome, @BuzzAtTheState

